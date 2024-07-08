(Bloomberg) -- The Labour government will change the approval process for onshore wind projects, clawing back power from local bodies to try and speed up building, Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves said.

Former Prime Minister Rishi Sunak eased an effective ban on the technology in September but it hasn’t prompted a wave of new projects being built. Reeves said she would end the “absurd” ban, pledging that decisions should be “taken nationally, not locally”. Labour wants to more than double the UK’s onshore wind capacity to 35 gigawatts by 2030.

“We will give priority to energy projects in the system to ensure that they make swift progress,” Reeves said in a speech Monday.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.