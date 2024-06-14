(Bloomberg) -- Keir Starmer’s poll-leading Labour Party received almost double the amount of political donations than Rishi Sunak’s governing Conservatives in the first official week of UK election campaigning.

Excluding public funds, Labour pulled in just over £926,000 ($1.2 million) in the week to June 5, compared with just under £575,000 for the Conservatives. Reform UK received £140,000, all of which came after leader Nigel Farage announced he would stand as a candidate in the July 4 vote.

The Conservative Party has slumped in the polls, with one survey showing it has been overtaken by Reform. With just under three weeks to go until election day, Labour retains a lead of about 20 points and is widely expected to form the next government with a significant parliamentary majority.

Labour’s biggest donation was £500,000 from British filmmaker Duncan Kenworthy’s company Toledo Productions Ltd. Three donors — from HR Smith Group, Fitriani Hay, and Peter Hall — accounted for all of Reform UK’s total.

Meanwhile Ed Davey’s Liberal Democrats received almost £455,000, plus another £108,000 in public funds. Including public funds, the Labour total was just under £1.6 million.

