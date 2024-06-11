(Bloomberg) -- Labour increased its lead over the Conservatives, according to Bloomberg’s poll of polls, highlighting the ground the ruling party needs to make up ahead of election day on July 4 if they want to extend their 14 years in government.

Some 44.5% of UK voters say they will vote Labour, while the Conservatives are on 22.4%, according to Bloomberg’s composite, a rolling 14-day average using data from 11 polling companies. The opposition’s 22.1-point lead is up on yesterday’s 21.8 points and higher than when Prime Minister Rishi Sunak called the election, despite a flurry of Tory policy announcements aimed at grabbing voters’ attention.

Sunak on Tuesday is set to unveil the party’s manifesto of election promises, including another 2 percentage-point cut in the national insurance payroll tax, a tax guarantee for pensioners, and a pledge not to raise income tax or value added tax.

