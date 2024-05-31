(Bloomberg) -- As the defunct exchange Mt. Gox inches closer to returning roughly $9 billion in Bitcoin a decade after filing for bankruptcy, crypto investors are increasingly fretting that will dampen prices. Perhaps they shouldn’t be.

The price of the largest cryptocurrency slumped earlier this week after Mt. Gox’s Japanese trustee began moving tokens around in digital wallets. In a May 28 note, trustee Nobuaki Kobayashi said it plans to start distributing Bitcoin and Bitcoin Cash to creditors in “a while.” A majority of the claimants are expected to receive tokens before the end of October.

But big creditors and long-time market participants don’t foresee a lasting hit to Bitcoin’s price. Many are planning to either keep the coins or to sell them gradually on a bet prices will continue to climb. They’re counting on recently approved US exchange-traded funds to sop up any newly available tokens.

“It would be a strange time to sell at the beginning of a bull market,” said Adam Back, chief executive officer of Blockstream Corp., and a creditor who plans to retain any distributions of Bitcoin. “Why not wait a year or so, given you already waited 10 years. Now some people may need liquidity, but I think that’s a minority of the funds, as people moved on, or philosophically wrote it off as a dead loss years ago.”

Another large creditor, Off the Chain Capital, which bought up Mt. Gox claims over the years, plans to sell its Bitcoin, but only once it finds better opportunities to invest in, according to Chief Executive Officer Brian Dixon.

“The Bitcoin market has matured considerably since the Mt. Gox bankruptcy,” Dixon said. “A claim holder must ask themselves if they need this cash for something, or is it better to hold Bitcoin as a long-term store of value, which has been the best-performing asset 12 of the last 15 years. Due to this, I don’t see there being a long-term hit to the price, but there may be some short-term volatility.”

The trustee is holding more than 140,000 Bitcoin, and a similar amount of Bitcoin Cash tokens. About 75% of that trove is expected to be paid out this year to creditors who elected to get reimbursed early in return for a small discount, Galaxy Research estimated in a May 13 note. The rest of the creditors will get paid in full in a few years. In all, almost 95,000 Bitcoin and a similar amount of Bitcoin Cash tokens should be distributed this year, according to Galaxy.

“It’s a large amount, but over a long enough time frame I don’t think it will have a meaningful enough impact to be actionable,” said Cosmo Jiang, a portfolio manager at Pantera Capital. About $26.6 billion in Bitcoin recently traded daily.

Several large creditors said they don’t expect the trustee to distribute the coins to everyone simultaneously, but in tranches. Claims that were filed earlier may get reimbursed faster, for example, they said.

About 20,000 Bitcoin — or roughly 20% of this year’s expected payout — are held by credit funds, many of which have bought the claims, according to Galaxy.

“The large claims funds are likely to distribute their BTC to LPs in-kind, and from speaking with several LPs in these funds, we do not believe there will be significant selling from this cohort,” Alex Thorn, head of research at Galaxy, said in the note.

Many of the 20,000 individual creditors, who are owed nearly 65,000 Bitcoin — or about 68% of the total to be distributed this year — and as much Bitcoin Cash tokens, will be “the primary source” of sales, according to Galaxy.

Bitcoin Cash may be more at risk of coming under pressure, since people are less ideologically committed to it than to Bitcoin, Back said.

Thomas Braziel, a partner in two firms buying up bankruptcy claims, said he is likely to sell his Bitcoin Cash, but plans to hold on to the Bitcoin, hoping for continued appreciation. He expects most creditors will follow suit.

“You are talking about people who invested in 2014, who were early adopters,” Braziel said. “It’s amazing it’s taken this long.”

When Mt. Gox went bankrupt in February 2014, it was the biggest Bitcoin exchange. It filed for protection from creditors, saying it lost 850,000 Bitcoin, then worth about $500 million. It later recovered a portion of the tokens. The proceedings have taken 10 years partly due to various legal fights that involved Mt. Gox.

“My gut tells me prices will likely move higher from these levels today, consolidate as some of that supply hits the market, and then proceed to grind higher,” said Edward Chin, co-founder of crypto investor Parataxis Capital.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.