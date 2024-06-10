(Bloomberg) -- Far-right leader Marine Le Pen’s National Rally is seen garnering 34% of voter intentions in the first round of upcoming French legislative elections, compared with 19% for President Emmanuel Macron’s ruling party, according to a poll.

The left-leaning grouping that includes France Unbowed, the Communists, Socialists and Greens would get 22%, the survey by Toluna Harris Interactive for Challenges, M6 and RTL said on Monday.

The poll comes just a day after Macron’s surprise announcement of a snap election following his party’s defeat in European parliamentary elections. The two-rounds of voting will take place June 30 and July 7.

The online survey conducted on Sunday and Monday interviewed 2,744 people with a margin of error of between 1.4 and 2.5 percentage points.

