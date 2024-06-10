(Bloomberg) -- Bank offices in Mali will remain closed indefinitely after a union representing the nation’s bank staff extended a work stoppage following the arrest of its president on Wednesday.

Members of the union Synabef won’t return to work until its leader, Secretary General Hamadoun Bah “regains his full freedom,” an official said late Saturday. “We cannot work while our top manager is in detention,” Abdoulaye Keita, Synabef’s deputy secretary general, said in a statement.

Ecobank Transnational Inc., Atlantic Bank Group and Bank of Africa all have operations in Mali.

According to the union, the secretary general is accused of having signed a report establishing a union committee at Banque de development du Mali, the only bank that’s not part of the work stoppage.

The work stoppage also closed gas stations that many Malians rely on to fuel their cars and generators during rolling power cuts in the capital, Bamako.

Mali Bank Workers’ Union Calls for Three-Day Work Stoppage

--With assistance from Katarina Höije.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.