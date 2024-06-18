(Bloomberg) -- MapLight Therapeutics has picked Morgan Stanley and Jefferies Financial Group Inc. to lead an initial public offering, according to people familiar with the matter.

The clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops therapeutics to treat neurological and psychiatric disorders, could raise as much as $200 million from the offering, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the information is private.

The company’s IPO could be launched as soon as September, the people said. Details such as timing and the size of offering are still under discussion and subject to change, the people said.

Representatives for Morgan Stanley and Jefferries declined to comment. A spokesperson for MapLight didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

MapLight closed a $225 million Series C funding round that included Cowen Healthcare Investments and 5AM Ventures, the company said in a statement in October.

The new financing, the company said, will help it advance the development of treatments in Phase 2 trials for schizophrenia and Alzheimer’s disease psychosis, and also enable progress on other clinical developments in areas including dyskinesia, autism spectrum disorder, Parkinson’s disease and depression.

