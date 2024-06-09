The euro fell to its lowest in a more than a month after French President Emmanuel Macron called a legislative vote in the wake of a crushing defeat in the European Parliament elections.

The common currency dropped 0.4 per cent, retreating alongside European equities, with BNP Paribas SA and Societe Generale SA tumbling more than eight per cent as banks led losses among stocks in Paris. Yields on France’s 10-year government bonds hit their highest level this year.

Gains for the French far-right in the vote for European lawmakers prompted Macron to gamble on a snap election to halt the rise of his rival, Marine Le Pen. While German Chancellor Olaf Scholz also suffered humiliating losses, centrist parties across the bloc mostly held their ground.

“The extent of the losses of some of the governing parties has been a surprise,” said Sonja Marten, head of FX and monetary policy research at DZ Bank. “The euro is reacting to this fear of more strife in Europe, more disagreement.”

The currency entered the week already on the back foot after suffering its biggest loss in almost two months on Friday as stronger-than-expected U.S. jobs figures lifted the U.S. dollar. Focus will now turn toward U.S. Federal Reserve policymakers updating their rates forecasts on Wednesday after last week’s data tempered optimism about the extent of policy easing this year.

Meanwhile, U.S. stock futures contracts were little changed ahead of the Fed report and the release of inflation data for May, also due on Wednesday.

“It’s not about whether the Fed cuts rates once or twice this year,” said Mohit Kumar, chief economist and strategist for Europe at Jefferies. “The right question is if the economy weakens, is the Fed ready to cut? The answer to that questions remains very much a yes, which means that the Fed put remains on the table.”

In premarket trading, Southwest Airlines Co. rose eight per cent after the Wall Street Journal reported that Elliott Investment Management has built an almost US$2 billion stake in the U.S. carrier. GameStop Corp. recouped some losses after tumbling Friday on plans to sell new shares.

Apple Inc.’s Worldwide Developers Conference, which starts on Monday, will help investors to gauge whether new artificial intelligence features will be enticing enough for consumers to pay up for the next generation iPhone. Improving sentiment about AI adoptions has helped Apple to soar almost 20 per cent off an April low.

In the Treasury market, the yield on 10-year debt advanced for a third day, while the U.S. dollar edged higher.

MSCI’s Asia-Pacific stock index was little changed, while traders were also focused on India as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to outline portfolios for his cabinet later Monday.

Some key events this week:

U.K. jobless claims, unemployment, Tuesday

China CPI, PPI Wednesday

Thailand rate decision, Wednesday

India CPI, industrial production, Wednesday

U.K. monthly GDP, Wednesday

U.S. mortgage applications, CPI, Wednesday

FOMC decision, quarterly summary of economic projections, Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s press conference, Wednesday

Australia unemployment, Thursday

Eurozone industrial production, Thursday

U.S. jobless claims, PPI, Thursday

New York Fed’s John Williams moderates discussion with US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, Thursday

Tesla annual meeting, Thursday

Japan rate decision, Friday

U of Michigan consumer sentiment, Friday

Chicago Fed’s Austan Goolsbee, Fed Governor Lisa Cook, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures were little changed as of 8:19 a.m. New York time

Nasdaq 100 futures were little changed

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average were little changed

The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.4%

The MSCI World Index fell 0.1%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.1%

The euro fell 0.4% to $1.0757

The British pound was little changed at $1.2723

The Japanese yen was little changed at 156.84 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.4% to $69,405.54

Ether fell 0.6% to $3,676.12

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced two basis points to 4.45%

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced four basis points to 2.66%

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced five basis points to 4.31%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 1.1% to $76.35 a barrel

Spot gold rose 0.6% to $2,307.27 an ounce

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.