Nasdaq 100 futures were under pressure on Monday morning, with Nvidia Corp. set for a third day of losses as investors cooled on tech’s sky-high valuations.

Contracts on the Nasdaq 100 slipped 0.2 per cent and S&P 500 futures were steady. Nvidia slid three per cent in early trading, taking its market value further below Apple Inc. and Microsoft Corp. France’s Eurofins Scientific SE was the main stock mover in European trading, shedding 20 per cent after the laboratory-testing company was targeted by Carson Block’s Muddy Waters Research.

Markets are heading into a period filled with political risks, with the first voting round of the French parliamentary election on Sunday and polls showing gains for the far-right National Rally. Tuesday will bring the first U.S. presidential debate between Joe Biden and Republican challenger Donald Trump.

Still, signs of firm economic growth continue to support global stocks, while the U.S. core PCE reading on Friday — the Fed’s preferred gauge of consumer costs — is expected to confirm easing price pressures. That could pave the way an interest-rate cut in September. Currently, markets see a 65 per cent chance of a September rate cut.

“The expectation is we will see confirmation that inflation has slowed and that’s a development the Fed should welcome. If we get more soft inflation prints, they could well signal over the summer they will cut rates in September,” said Lee Hardman, a strategist at MUFG Bank Ltd.

Meanwhile, Bloomberg’s dollar index eased about 0.2 per cent, having enjoyed a five-week rally. The yen saw sharp moves around the 160 mark as Vice Finance Minister Masato Kanda said authorities are ready to intervene to support it 24 hours a day if needed.

In Europe, the Stoxx 600 Index gained 0.5 per cent, led by auto shares which benefited from news that China and the European Union have agreed to start talks on the bloc’s plan to slap tariffs on electric vehicle imports. And in a boost for the U.K. stock market, online fashion retailer Shein has confidentially filed papers to list shares in London, Reuters reported.

German chemicals firm Covestro AG rose more than seven per cent after staring concrete negotiations with Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. on a €12 billion deal.

Elsewhere, Bitcoin extended last week’s losses, shedding three per cent to trade around US$61,200. The token has been buffeted by a six-day streak of outflows from dedicated U.S. ETFs and doubts about the Fed’s scope to cut interest rates quickly.

Key events this week:

Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem speaks, Monday

San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly speaks, Monday

Fed Governor Christopher Waller speaks, Monday

Canada CPI, Tuesday

U.S. Conference Board consumer confidence, Tuesday

Fed Governor Lisa Cook, Fed Governor Michelle Bowman speaks, Tuesday

Australia CPI, Wednesday

U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Labour leader Keir Starmer debate, Wednesday

Bank of Finland’s 3rd International Monetary Policy Conference begins, Wednesday

RBA Deputy Governor Andrew Hauser speaks, Thursday

Japan retail sales, Thursday

Philippines rate decision, Thursday

China industrial profits, Thursday

Eurozone economic confidence, consumer confidence, Thursday

BOE releases financial stability report, Thursday

Sweden rate decision, Thursday

Turkey rate decision, Thursday

U.S. durable goods, initial jobless claims, GDP, wholesale inventories, Thursday

Mexico rate decision, Thursday

Japan Tokyo CPI, unemployment, industrial production, Friday

U.K. GDP, Friday

France, Italy, Spain CPI, Friday

U.S. PCE inflation, spending and income, University of Michigan consumer sentiment, Friday

Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin speaks, Friday

Colombia rate decision, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.6% as of 12:48 p.m. London time

S&P 500 futures were little changed

Nasdaq 100 futures were little changed

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.3%

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index fell 0.2%

The MSCI Emerging Markets Index fell 0.3%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.2%

The euro rose 0.3% to $1.0729

The Japanese yen rose 0.2% to 159.45 per dollar

The offshore yuan rose 0.1% to 7.2829 per dollar

The British pound rose 0.2% to $1.2664

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 4% to $61,134.29

Ether fell 3.5% to $3,313.13

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.26%

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced one basis point to 2.42%

Britain’s 10-year yield was little changed at 4.09%

Commodities

Brent crude rose 0.4% to $85.62 a barrel

Spot gold rose 0.3% to $2,327.84 an ounce

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.