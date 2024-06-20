(Bloomberg) -- MGM Resorts International plans to offer online betting with live dealers based at two of its Las Vegas resorts in what the company said was a first for a casino operator on the city’s famous Strip.

The dealers, who will be located on the regular gambling floors at the Bellagio and the MGM Grand, will administer games such as roulette and baccarat for customers of online betting providers outside of the US. The product will be marketed as “MGM Live.”

The casino giant is partnering with gambling software company Playtech Plc, which is contributing the technology and handling distribution. Eventually, the partnership could involve other types of games and events such as a celebrity-hosted trivia contests, the companies said in a joint press release Thursday.

Live dealers have been a big business for online betting companies, with providers like Sweden’s Evolution AB hosting broadcasts from studios all over the world. The games mimic the experience of going to a casino for players who don’t have to leave home.

MGM, the largest casino operator on the Las Vegas Strip, has been looking to expand its presence in online betting. It has purchased online wagering providers in Europe and operates the BetMGM joint venture in the US with London’s Entain Plc.

MGM shares were up 4% to $42.18 as of 1:12 p.m. in New York.

