(Bloomberg) -- More congressional Democrats are telling their leaders they want Joe Biden to step aside as the party’s White House nominee, though deep party divisions remain at the start of a pivotal week for the president and his teetering reelection campaign.

Those disagreements played out in part at a private meeting with House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries of Democrats who hold top party seats on committees. Some of those participants called for a new top to the Democratic presidential ticket after Biden’s stumbling debate with Trump, including Jerrold Nadler and Joe Morelle of New York; Adam Smith of Washington; and Mark Takano of California, according to people familiar with the discussion.

House lawmakers return to the Capitol on Monday for the first time since the June 27 debate where discussions among Democrats about the future of Biden’s candidacy will continue.

Jeffries’ spokesman declined to comment on the meeting, which was held virtually, saying it was a private call.

