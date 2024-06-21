(Bloomberg) -- NASA and Boeing Co. are adjusting the timeline for the return of the Starliner crew from the International Space Station, the space agency said in a blog post.

The crew will no longer return from the space station on the scheduled date of June 26 to avoid clash between Starliner’s undocking and landing and a series of planned International Space Station spacewalks, while also allowing mission teams time to review propulsion system data, the post says.

The new date for the scheduled return has not been decided yet and NASA is letting data drive its “decision making,” Steve Stich, manager of the agency’s Commercial Crew program, said.

Mission managers are evaluating opportunities for the return mission after the station’s two planned spacewalks on June 24 and July 2.

The crew is not under pressure to leave the station as they are currently well-supplied and the facility’s schedule is open until mid-August, NASA says.

