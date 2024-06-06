(Bloomberg) -- Shares in Nigeria’s mid-sized lender Fidelity Bank Plc fell by the most in more than a month after it announced advisors for the sale of fresh equity to meet new capital threshold set by the central bank.

The lender’s shares declined 9.7% to 9.75 naira as of 1.29 p.m. in Lagos trading after the announcement was made. That extended its retreat this year to 10.14%, compared to 12.5% decline by the NGX 10 Banking Index.

The Lagos-based lender seeks to raise 127 billion naira ($85 million) through a rights issue of 3.2 billion shares at 9.25 naira each as well as a public offer of 10 billion shares at 9.75 naira each, it said in emailed statement Thursday. Investment bank Stanbic IBTC Capital is lead manager for the offer, scheduled to open June 20 and close July 29, it said.

Investors appetite for banking shares have been dampened by fears of capital dilution due to the issuance of fresh equity, as well as difficult macroeconomic conditions in the West African nation, said Gloria Fadipe, banking analyst at CSL Stockbrokers.

Dilution Fears

“If banks can demonstrate improvements in their financial performance and address concerns around dilution, investor confidence may improve, making it easier to raise capital,” she said.

The Central Bank of Nigeria in March gave lenders until 2026 to comply with new minimum capital requirements of 500 billion naira for those with international licenses and 200 billion naira for lenders that only want to operate domestically.

The higher capital is to bolster the defenses of the nation’s banking industry challenged by steep naira devaluation, high inflation, rising interest rates and weak economic growth. The central bank this week revoked the license of Heritage Bank, a small sized lender, for breaching prudential guidelines.

Fidelity Bank, which has an international banking license, said in April it targets the first quarter of 2026 to meet the threshold.

Other lenders including FBN Holdings Plc, United Bank for Africa Plc and Stanbic IBTC Bank have announced plans to raise capital to meet the new capital requirements.

