(Bloomberg) -- Nintendo Co. Ltd. announced several new games that will be released on the Switch later this year ahead of the expected launch of a new console in early 2025.

During a presentation on Tuesday, the Japanese gaming publisher revealed the new role-playing game Mario & Luigi: Brothership, coming Nov. 7, as well as The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom, which will star Princess Zelda rather than the familiar hero Link. That one comes out Sept. 26.

Nintendo also said that Metroid Prime 4: Beyond, first announced in 2017, will arrive in 2025 — perhaps a hint that it will be released for both the Switch and its successor.

Other announcements from the Nintendo Direct event included remakes and conversions of older games such as Fantasian and Donkey Kong Country Returns, suggesting that most of Nintendo’s development teams are focusing on the next Switch. The company said it will unveil the new console during its current fiscal year, which ends in March 2025.

