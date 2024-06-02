(Bloomberg) -- North Korea has sent hundreds of rubble-filled balloons across the border over the past week, according to Seoul officials, in retaliation for anti-Pyongyang leaflets being floated into the North by South Korean activists last month.

A total of about 600 balloons, at a rate of 20 to 50 an hour, landed in Seoul and its metropolitan areas, starting at about 8 p.m. Saturday, South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement. Some were found in areas south of Seoul, including in Geyongsangbuk-do province. The content inside the balloons posed no threat to people, according to the statement.

South Korea will take “unendurable” measures against Pyongyang for sending those balloons across the border, National Security Adviser Chang Ho-jin said, according to Yonhap News.

Officials wearing protective blast suits examined the contents of the balloons on the streets of Seoul, photos from the JCS showed. They were filled with cigarette butts, paper, plastic and other rubble, the authorities said. While no injuries were reported, a vehicle was damaged by a balloon on the southern outskirts of Seoul, Yonhap said, citing police.

The South Korean military had monitored the flight of the balloons from their launching sites in North Korea and used aerial reconnaissance to remove them after they landed, according to the statement. Several government agencies, including the military, police and local governments, are cooperating with the United Nations Command to reduce any inconvenience to the public, the JCS said.

North Korea began sending the balloons on May 28 and a total of about 900 have been found in South Korea, according to the JCS. Some that arrived earlier contained batteries, shoe parts and manure, according to Yonhap News.

North Korea’s official media on May 26 cited Kim Kang Il, a vice defense minister, as saying the state would drop “mounds of wastepaper and filth” on its neighbor in retaliation for “frequent scattering of leaflets and other rubbish” by South Korea near border areas.

South Korean activists have been sending balloons containing anti-Pyongyang messages into North Korea for more than a decade, most recently last month.

