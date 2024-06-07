(Bloomberg) -- Denmark recorded its largest jump in industrial production in almost eight years, driven by a surge in output at Novo Nordisk A/S and the rest of the Nordic country’s pharmaceutical industry.

Industrial production rose 11.3% in April from March, marking the biggest monthly rise since October 2016, according to Statistics Denmark. Production in the pharmaceutical sector rose 21.7%, which means the drug industry’s output now has more than doubled since 2021, the agency said.

Friday’s data is another testament to how much influence the pharmaceutical sector, where Novo is Denmark’s largest producer, has on the economy. In May, the Danish government raised its 2024 growth forecast, citing Novo as one of the major accelerators.

The data series is volatile, and April’s rise comes after a 4.2% fall in March. However, economists said the latest data supports that Denmark‘s gross domestic product will return to growth in the second quarter after recording a drop of 1.8% in the first three months of the year.

“This reinforces our impression that the large decline in GDP in the first quarter isn’t the real picture of the Danish economy, and there are good chances for both revisions and for very strong growth in the second quarter,” Las Olsen, chief economist at Danske Bank A/S, said in a note. “The main reason is the great success of Novo Nordisk.”

