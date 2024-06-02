Oil was little changed after OPEC+ set out a plan to restore some production as early as October, despite concerns over the demand outlook and robust supply from outside of the group.

Production cuts will continue in full in the third quarter, before being gradually phased out over the following 12 months, the Saudi Energy Ministry said Sunday after an OPEC+ meeting. Brent traded near US$81 a barrel and West Texas Intermediate was close to $77.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. said the OPEC+ decision was bearish given a recent increase in inventories, but UBS Group AG and RBC Capital Markets LLC expressed confidence the alliance will continue to diligently manage the market. Most analysts had expected OPEC+ to extend the curbs through to the end of the year.

The agreement aims to keep supporting oil prices while easing the production restraints against which some members — such as the United Arab Emirates — have chafed as they sought to have their output levels upgraded.

“We have seen a rather muted price response so far,” and while moderating cuts from October may weigh on the market, demand is still likely to pick up over the coming months, said Ole Hansen, head of commodity strategy at Saxo Bank A/S. “We view the $75-dollar level in Brent as a major line in the sand below which OPEC+ would likely step up their efforts to support prices.”

Trading volumes were higher than usual on Monday, but oil option skews are still signaling bearishness. So-called puts — which profit from lower prices — remain at a wide premium over the opposite calls.

Oil capped a monthly loss on Friday in part due to persistent concerns around the demand outlook for China, the world’s biggest crude importer. The prompt spread for Brent briefly slipped into a bearish contango structure last week, and fuel markets have been flashing signs of weakness.

Futures are still higher this year after geopolitical tensions from the Middle East to Ukraine raised concerns about supply. Israel has pushed back on a cease-fire plan laid out by U.S. President Joe Biden, as the war in Gaza approaches its eighth month.

Prices: