(Bloomberg) -- Oil traders see about an 70% chance that OPEC+ makes no changes to its current output cuts during the meeting this weekend, according to options positions on CME Group.

Saudi Arabia and its partners are discussing whether to prolong roughly 2 million barrels a day of production curbs into the second half of the year, with the accord to be completed at Sunday’s gathering. The group is also considering the possibility of extending some restraints into 2025, Bloomberg reported.

There was also a roughly 30% chance of supply cuts being eased, the data showed at 11:11 a.m. New York time. CME calculates meeting outcome probabilities from the US crude July monthly contract and the nearest active weekly option prices.

Oil has traded in a tight range this month, keeping implied volatility, a gauge of how much option traders expect prices to swing, in check. However, in the past few days leading up to the OPEC+ meeting, volatility has perked up and the put skew, or premium traders will pay for options betting on a drop in US crude prices, has widened to the largest since December.

