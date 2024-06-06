(Bloomberg) -- OPEC+ hasn’t changed its oil policy to pursue a greater share of the global market and still prioritizes stability, said Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman.

For this reason, the producers alliance has retained the option of pausing or even reversing the gradual rollback of some of its output cuts that was announced last weekend, the prince said at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum on Thursday. The group can react quickly to any changes in the market, Russian Deputy Prime Ministers Alexander Novak said at the same event.

The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies agreed on Sunday to gradually wind down about 2 million barrels a day of production cuts starting in October. Since then, crude prices have fallen more than 3% in London, dipping below $80 a barrel as analysts question whether the market can absorb this extra supply.

--With assistance from Salma El Wardany and Anthony Di Paola.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.