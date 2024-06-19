(Bloomberg) -- The Euro Stoxx 50 Index was always the preferred choice for investors looking for a regional hedge. That’s starting to change.

In the middle of a year of political uncertainty, rate cuts and a shift in sector preferences, another benchmark gauge has been gaining popularity among options investors: the broader Stoxx Europe 600 Index, which also tracks UK shares.

More than €63 billion ($67.6 billion) worth of Stoxx 600 puts and calls have already changed hands this year, beating the total for all of 2023. While that’s a blip compared with the more than €5.7 trillion in Euro Stoxx 50 options traded since January, improved liquidity means big block trades of Stoxx 600 contracts have started to pop up.

The more diverse index is a better fit to protect the typical European stock portfolio, says Jeroen Kruk, head of global macro trading at Optiver, one of the region’s biggest market makers for options. The hedges are also cheaper: Implied volatility — a gauge of options prices — for three-month contracts on the Stoxx 600 is at its lowest level in almost two years relative to the Euro Stoxx 50, data compiled by Bloomberg show.

“Investors may prefer it as a hedge for the average stock book when it comes to geopolitical events such as elections,” Kruk said.

Stoxx 600 options are attracting different players and are handled differently. Asset managers account for about 80% of the overall gross volume of contracts changing hands and 90% of them are traded in blocks, according to Optiver. That compares with 60% of Euro Stoxx 50 options dealt by hedge funds, with only 50% in blocks.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.