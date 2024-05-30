(Bloomberg) -- Outgoing Conservative Member of Parliament Mark Logan announced his backing for the Labour opposition in the UK general election on July 4, saying the governing Tories have become “unrecognizable” from the party he joined.

Logan, who has represented the district of Bolton North East for the Conservatives since 2019, told the BBC that Labour had become a “centrist” party and could “bring back optimism into British life.”

Logan’s endorsement of the opposition is a fresh blow for Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s Tories, coming after the defections to Labour earlier this year of Tory MPs Dan Poulter and Natalie Elphicke. It also comes after Lucy Allan — the outgoing Tory MP for Telford — said she planned to back Reform UK in the election.

The outgoing MP’s remarks also come at an opportune time for Labour, which despite leading by about 20 points in national opinion polls, has endured a slew of negative headlines over the past 48 hours regarding its candidate selection process.

Read more: Starmer’s Deputy Says Veteran MP Abbott Should Stand in Election

Labour has already selected its candidate for Bolton North East, but Logan — who was standing down at the election — didn’t rule out trying to become an MP again in future. He told the BBC his application to join Labour was “going in today.”

Officially, there are no current MPs until the election after Parliament was dissolved overnight.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.