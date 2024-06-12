Paramount Will Probably Get Cut to Junk Again, CreditSights Says

(Bloomberg) -- Paramount Global could get cut by Moody’s Ratings to junk by the end of the year, after negotiations to potentially sell the company to Skydance Media fell through, research firm CreditSights said in a note.

Skydance had planned to pay down some of Paramount’s debt, making a potential deal a positive for bondholders. At least some of the remaining potential buyers for the company could instead boost debt levels, said CreditSights, which downgraded its ratings on the company’s bonds to “underperform” from “market perform.”

Representatives for Paramount and Moody’s weren’t immediately available for comment.

Paramount’s bond prices broadly weakened relative to Treasuries on Wednesday. Moody’s would be the second bond grader to cut Paramount to junk, after an S&P Global Ratings downgrade in March.

A second downgrade could hit Paramount’s bond prices further. Companies with a single junk rating can still qualify for inclusion in investment-grade indexes, but two high-yield ratings will typically knock them out and force high-grade investors to sell their bonds.

That’s an issue for any company cut to junk by a second bond grader, but the price declines for Paramount’s debt could be particularly steep, according to CreditSights. The company generates most of its earnings from television, an industry that many bond investors seem negative about know, according to the research firm. And Paramount’s bonds don’t have much in the way of legal safeguards for investors, known as covenants, CreditSights said.

Moody’s last offered an update on its thoughts about Paramount’s rating Tuesday, when it identified risks related to the company’s relatively high debt levels, as well as potential difficulty in pivoting from conventional television distribution to direct-to-consumer. The bond grader has Paramount at Baa3, the lowest high-grade rating, and the outlook is negative, meaning cuts are possible in the medium term.

CreditSights analysts led by Hunter Martin and Davis Hebert viewed the tone of Tuesday’s statement from Moody’s as “incrementally cautious” and believe the grader will likely tighten Paramount’s leverage requirement, effectively raising the likelihood of a ratings downgrade.

Bloomberg reported this week that Paramount Chair Shari Redstone walked away from a deal to sell her family’s media empire to independent producer David Ellison. She rejected Ellison’s latest proposal after lengthy negotiations and a professed preference for the deal she believed would be in the best interests of her family and the company’s legacy, Bloomberg reported.

The last time the company tapped the high-grade bond market was in 2022, when the company sold $1 billion in 40-year notes. It had around $15.8 billion of long-term obligations — including bonds and leases — as of the end of the first quarter.

“While we understand her reported aversion to a sale that would result in the break up of Paramount, we think Ms. Redstone may no longer have the ability to remain so selective. This is particularly concerning for Paramount’s bondholders given prior interest from private equity groups and the aforementioned lack of any meaningful covenant protection,” the CreditSights analysts wrote.

Risk premiums, or spreads, on the company’s 4.375% notes due in March 2043 widened about 0.2 percentage point, or 20 basis points, to 295 basis points, as of Wednesday afternoon in New York, according to Trace data.

