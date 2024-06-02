(Bloomberg) -- Peru’s annual inflation cooled more than expected in May, hitting the mid-point of the central bank’s target range, its lowest level in well over three years.

Annual inflation in the nation’s capital, Lima, slowed to 2%, below the 2.22% median estimate of economists surveyed by Bloomberg, the national statistics institute reported on Saturday. On a month-to-month basis, prices fell 0.09%, compared to the median estimate for a 0.12% rise.

Annual inflation at 2% is the lowest level since Dec. 2020 and marks a significant milestone for Peru’s central bank as it gradually reduces its interest rate. The institution’s President Julio Velarde said last month that May’s consumer price rise was likely close to 0%. Going forward, he has said he expects cost-of-living increases to close the year between 2% and 2.2%.

Peru’s economy is currently recovering from its second-worst recession in 33 years that had been provoked by a mix of social unrest, bad weather and years of political crises.

Finance Minister Jose Arista recently criticized the central bank for easing monetary policy too slowly. Velarde said this week that increasing the pace of cuts would be of limited help because the economy is already growing as much as it can in the current scenario.

The central bank board will meet on June 13 to deliver its next interest rate decision. The bank most recently cut borrowing costs to 5.75%, down from a high of 7.75% last year.

