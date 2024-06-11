(Bloomberg) -- The Philippine central bank has space to cut its key interest rate at least twice this year to spur economic growth, Monetary Board Member Benjamin Diokno said, citing within-target inflation and a “robust” peso.

Diokno said in an interview on Monday that he’s confident inflation will return to the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas’ 2% to 4% goal this year, citing headline data which in the past two months have defied expectations of a breach. The plan to lower rice import tariffs will further tame price pressures, he said.

That gives the central bank leeway for a pivot to monetary policy easing to boost consumption and investment, said Diokno, who was BSP governor and then finance secretary before being appointed as one of the seven members of the Monetary Board in January. “We have to be responsive also to the growth objectives of the country,” he said.

Diokno’s comments on the monetary path are largely in line with Governor Eli Remolona’s signal that the BSP could deliver 50 basis points in rate cuts this year starting August. The BSP had raised the key rate by 450 basis points since May 2022, taking borrowing costs to a 17-year high.

While there’s debate among monetary authorities on whether the central bank should cut before or after the Fed, Diokno said there’s no need for BSP to just react to what the Fed does, noting that other central banks have eased ahead of the US.

The peso is nearing a record low of 59 against the US dollar. Diokno, who as finance chief vowed to prevent the peso from breaching the 60 level in 2022, on Monday said the unit’s recent slump should be viewed in relation to other regional currencies.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.