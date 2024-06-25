Jun 25, 2024
Philippine VP Duterte Says Dad, Brothers Eyeing Senate: ABS-CBN
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte and his two sons will run for the Senate in the 2025 midterm elections, Vice President Sara Duterte said Tuesday, according to an ABS-CBN report.
Aside from the ex-leader, Congressman Paolo Duterte and Davao City Mayor Sebastian Duterte will also seek Senate seats, the vice president and daughter of the former president was quoted as saying in the report.
Vice President Duterte resigned from President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s cabinet last week. The ex-president meanwhile said late last year that he may return to politics.
Read: Duterte Heir Signals Philippine Ambition With Break From Marcos
