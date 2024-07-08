(Bloomberg) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy met with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk in Warsaw to sign a long-term security agreement as part of Poland’s support for the war-torn nation.

The two sides will discuss defense cooperation, Warsaw’s support for Ukraine’s European integration and the NATO summit in Washington, Zelenskiy’s office said in a statement on Telegram.

The Ukrainian leader’s visit in Poland on Monday aims to cement longer-term support for Kyiv in fending off Russia’s invasion. It coincides with a nationwide missile barrage on Monday, with authorities reporting about 20 people killed. A children’s hospital in Kyiv was also hit.

Poland has been one of Ukraine’s staunchest supporters in the European Union, including as the first port of call for millions feeling the war. Almost a million war refugees remain in the country.

