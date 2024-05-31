(Bloomberg) -- Vladimir Putin and “other hostile actors” are able to abuse a lack of regulation for the Telegram platform to spread fake news in the European Union’s eastern nations, a top EU commissioner warned.

“Telegram is an issue,” Vera Jourova, European Commission vice president for values and transparency, told Bloomberg TV. She said the Russian-owned service “is especially active in the eastern member states where we have a Russian-speaking minority.”

She said Telegram was a “special case” because it claims to have only 42 million users in the bloc — below the 45 million threshold needed to be scrutinized under its new Digital Services Act — which places guardrails on the spread of harmful and illegal material online.

Read More: Too Small to Police, Too Big to Ignore: Telegram Divides EU

“We are now checking whether the figure is right and in case we discover that this is more than 42 million, we will have to look deeply into how Telegram works,” she said.

In an emailed response on Saturday, Telegram spokesman Remi Vaughn said the company is abiding by EU sanctions by blocking access to channels such as RT, Sputnik and NewsFront.

Telegram doesn’t use algorithms to promote sensational content to users, who receive only the information they explicitly choose to subscribe to, Vaughn said.

The Digital Services Act took full effect earlier this year and allows the EU to fine major platforms of as much as 6% of global annual sales if it finds violations — or ban repeat offenders from the EU.

Telegram is often used by pro-Kremlin accounts to spread disinformation regarding issues ranging from the war in Ukraine to immigration and climate change. More recently, Russian intelligence officers have used it to recruit petty criminals to carry out acts of sabotage across European capitals.

(Updates with Telegram comments from fifth paragraph.)

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.