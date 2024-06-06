(Bloomberg) -- Global government bonds posted their longest rising streak since December, as traders swing back toward seeing more interest-rate cuts this year.

A Bloomberg gauge of sovereign bond returns rose for a fifth straight session Wednesday as investors ramped up monetary easing wagers from the US to Australia. While US Treasuries slipped in London trading on Thursday, a sixth day of gains would mark the best run since November.

Traders have escalated rate-cut bets in the past week, emboldened by a slew of softer-than-forecast US economic data, the Bank of Canada’s decision to ease monetary policy, and expectations that the European Central Bank will be next to cut. The enthusiasm for bonds will once again be tested as US non-farm payrolls data on Friday provide fresh clues on whether growth is cooling sufficiently in the world’s largest economy.

Markets “are at that inflection point now” on demand for bonds, said Stefanie Holtze-Jen, Asia Pacific chief investment officer at the private banking arm of Deutsche Bank AG. “The minute US data shows more of this weakening growth outlook, that conviction will grow bigger.”

Still, some bullishness on sovereign debt may be reined in as a bleak US fiscal outlook adds pressure on the largest and most liquid bond market in the world.

“With recent US labor market data suddenly looking wobbly, many in the market are again thinking the battle of ideas has been won by ‘rate cuts!’, and that the war against inflation is over for good,” Michael Every, global strategist at Rabobank, wrote in a note. “In places that can be true, and advances will be made.”

Market Bets

Swap markets show investors are penciling in the chance of more rate reductions.

Swaps tied to the Federal Reserve’s policy rate show a more than 90% chance of two quarter-point cuts by year-end compared with 47% at the end of May. And futures traders see a 51% chance of a rate reduction by the Reserve Bank of Australia by December, up from 9% at the end of last month.

The sentiment is also spilling over to Japan — the only major economy where investors are expecting higher borrowing costs. Swaps pricing for Bank of Japan rate hikes fell to 23 basis points by the end of this year, down from 29 on May 31.

For investors like State Street Global Advisors, getting the direction right on rates matters more than the timing of cuts.

“Our core view is that inflation will continue to moderate, allowing the Fed to implement a series of rate cuts that take short-term rates to more appropriate levels,” Matthew Nest, global head of active fixed income, and Matthew Coolidge, fixed-income portfolio strategist, wrote in a report.

