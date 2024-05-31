(Bloomberg) -- Investors are pouring cash into leveraged loans, making the risky asset class a star performer in credit markets as the prospect of higher-for-longer interest rates boosts the appeal of floating-rate debt.

US Leveraged loans have become some of the biggest winners in global fixed income this year, netting 4% for investors so far in 2024 to top the charts along with Asia-Pacific credit, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Investment-grade corporate bonds — which trade closely to government debt — have lost 1.5% on average through May 30, by contrast.

The deluge of demand is helping companies clinch lower debt costs by shrinking the extra yield, or margin, they have to pay above benchmark debt to entice buyers. That’s spurred a frenzy of loan activity. Firms locked in $160 billion of debt financings, making May the busiest month on record for US leveraged loan borrowers, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Most of the transactions were repricings, where issuers rework debt to lock in better terms.

In addition to benefiting from central bankers being in no hurry to boost rates, leveraged loans are getting a boost from an economy that looks relatively stable, while inflation is showing some early signs of cooling. This broadly implies that defaults aren’t likely to spike soon.

“The macro outlook remains decent,” Jeremy Burton, high-yield and leveraged loan portfolio manager at PineBridge Investments, said in a phone interview Friday.“There are aspects of the economy that are clearly seeing some weakness but overall we are somewhere between soft landing and no landing.”

The euphoria has lured some of the riskiest corporate borrowers back to debt markets. Hertz Global Holdings Inc. is exploring options to raise financing, Bloomberg reported.

Read: Leveraged Loan Pricings Hit Record Levels Amid New-Debt Drought

“It is a good time to be an issuer and financial conditions are loose despite the Fed’s efforts,” Citigroup Inc. strategists Michael Anderson and Steph Choe wrote in a note Friday.

Six of the week’s 10 deals that priced saw terms tighten from initial talk, pushing up this month’s tally on that score to 45%, according to Bloomberg-compiled data. None had pricing widen, and just 3% did for all of May. At least three borrowers — Celestica, ZoomInfo and GoDaddy — clinched “coveted” margins of 175 basis points over the Secured Overnight Financing Rate, according to an analysis by Deutsche Bank.

“Loan issuers have taken their repricing efforts to another level in May, setting new cycle highs for volume and margin reductions,” the Citigroup strategists wrote. They estimate that this month’s activity will reduce the market’s average margin by nearly 5 basis points, adding to the 8 basis point cut from January through April.

Also this month, the share of the asset class trading above par, or 100 cents on the dollar, hit 65%, a relatively high proportion, Deutsche Bank wrote in a note dated May 24, citing LCD data. On Wednesday a $70 million sale for SupplyOne Inc — rated five steps below investment-grade — was issued to investors above par.

The average price on the Morningstar LSTA US Leveraged Loan Index has been hovering just under 97 cents on the dollar — a two-year high. Investors added more than $385 million to US leveraged loan funds in the week ended May 29, according to LSEG Lipper.

To be sure, the amount of distressed debt is rising and even though the economy has held up, there are signs that it’s losing momentum. US gross domestic product for the first quarter was revised lower this week, and the latest data on consumer spending came in lower than expected. The Federal Reserve’s preferred measure of underlying US inflation, meanwhile, moderated in April.

Still, many investors are optimistic that the economy will prove buoyant, according to Citigroup’s Anderson. “People are pretty sanguine on the economy,” he said in a phone interview Friday. “People are comfortable with cyclical-type risk.”

