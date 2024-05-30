S&P/TSX composite up more than 150 points, U.S. stock markets fall

Canada's main stock index differentiated itself from sliding U.S. markets Thursday, gaining more than 150 points on the back of better-than-expected quarterly results from Royal Bank and CIBC.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 173.73 points at 22,071.71.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 330.06 points at 38,111.48. The S&P 500 index was down 31.47 points at 5,235.48, while the Nasdaq composite was down 183.50 points at 16,737.08.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.11 cents US compared with 72.99 cents US on Wednesday.

The July crude contract was down US$1.32 at US$77.91 per barrel and the July natural gas contract was down 10 cents at US$2.57 per 1,000 cubic feet.

The August gold contract was up US$2.40 at US$2,366.50 an ounce and the July copper contract was down 13 cents at US$4.66 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 30, 2024.