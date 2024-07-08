(Bloomberg) -- Banco Santander SA tapped former Itau Unibanco Holding SA finance chief Alexsandro Broedel Lopes to head its accounting unit.

Lopes, who left last week, will join Santander in 2025, according to a memo seen by Bloomberg. He’s succeeding Jose Doncel, 63, who is retiring from the role after a decade. Doncel will stay on in non-executive positions.

At the same time, investor relations head Begona Morenes will move to a policy role, according to the memo. She was in the IR post since 2021, when she joined Santander from Ferrovial SA, according to her LinkedIn profile.

Santander declined to comment.

