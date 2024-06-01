(Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia’s wealth fund is starting to add some new fine print to the documents it sends to bankers hoping to do business with the $925 billion investor. It wants to know whether their firms have obtained a regional headquarters license in the kingdom.

The move shows the government is doubling down on efforts to get international financial firms to boost their local presence. Those that don’t display sufficient commitment to the country could soon find it harder to win big business.

While banks had initially hoped to sidestep those rules, the pressure is getting harder to resist — especially after Goldman Sachs Group Inc. became the first Wall Street giant to get such a license.

“Once there is sufficient adoption of RHQ licenses in a sector then it increases the pressure on other players in the sector to follow,” said Waleed Rasromani, national managing partner for Saudi Arabia at law firm Linklaters. “Many firms in the financial industry are looking carefully at the RHQ rules at the moment.”

Asking for that license has now become part of the procurement process at the Public Investment Fund, people familiar with the matter said, declining to be identified discussing confidential information. The PIF isn’t currently requiring firms to get one, they said, though asking about their regulatory status is seen as adding to the pressure to do so.

That’s sparked anxiety among bankers seeking to work with the fund, even though the demands so far don’t appear to have affected their chances of winning mandates.

At stake is the ability of firms including JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Citigroup Inc. to pursue deals in the biggest Gulf economy that’s in the midst of a multi-trillion-dollar investment program. Just this week, the kingdom tapped a bevy of banks to help it pull off the biggest share sale of the year as it looks to raise as much as $12 billion by offloading a portion of its stake in its giant oil company Saudi Aramco.

Clarity

Complicating the issue for banks is a lack of detail around the rules. Case in point: it’s unclear how Goldman Sachs will change its operations in the Middle East as a result of securing its RHQ license.

Key Saudi stakeholders including the Central Bank, the Capital Market Authority and the Ministry of Investment — which is responsible for the policy — appear divided on how to implement the rules. They are now engaged in discussions in an attempt to clarify the situation, several people familiar with the matter said.

Some multinational companies have adopted a “wait and see” approach as they assessed how the rules were applied, according to Linklater’s Rasromani.

Representatives for the Central Bank, the CMA and MISA didn’t respond to requests for comment. The PIF declined to comment.

It’s not just the banking industry that has come under pressure to put headquarters in Saudi Arabia in order to maintain lucrative contracts with the government and state-linked firms.

Consultancies McKinsey & Co., Boston Consulting Group and Teneo have also got licenses in the past few months. They were among firms who testified before the US Senate committee on homeland security and governmental affairs in February to answer questions about their advisory work with the PIF.

Hundreds of Licenses

The Saudi regional headquarters law was announced in 2021 as a way to stimulate foreign direct investment and force international companies to reinvest some of the money they earned from working with the government back into the country.

The rules have spurred the likes of Boeing Co., Amazon.com Inc., and PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP to ramp up their presence in Saudi Arabia. In all, more than 400 companies have been granted licenses, including law firm Latham & Watkins and restructuring specialist Alvarez & Marsal.

Foreign banks have, until recently, remained on the sidelines. In a sign of how fraught the issue has become, some lenders have been avoiding using the term headquarters for any of their offices in the Middle East.

The Saudi insistence on the headquarters issue also risks intensifying competition with neighboring financial hubs Abu Dhabi and Dubai, which most international banks have for years used as a convenient base to manage their Gulf operations. Many firms have been reluctant about making Riyadh their main hub because their employees prefer the lifestyle, health care, housing and schools in the UAE.

“Overlapping development trajectories within the Gulf and the associated priorities of regional governments can occasionally put international firms between a rock and a hard place,” said Robert Mogielnicki, senior resident scholar at the Arab Gulf States Institute in Washington.

“The Saudis do not think they need to get in line to attract the big players in this industry but rather that they should be in a position to select the best fits amid overwhelming demand,” he said. “It will ultimately be a give and take process.”

Challenges

Some banks have sought to satisfy Saudi Arabia’s demands by appointing senior Saudi dealmakers, basing key executives in Riyadh and pledging to move more bankers to the capital.

Those efforts have done little to assuage the kingdom, according to some bankers, who have had informal conversations with Saudi officials who have both gently prodded them to expand in Riyadh as well as issued outright warnings that if they continue to fly in from other hubs, they won’t be welcome as an adviser.

But even if they do secure a Saudi license, banks will be faced with other challenges. For instance, under the Saudi rules that would be imposed on them, they’d need to have at least 15 employees with three senior executives in the country.

In addition, at least two other countries must report into the Saudi headquarters. Large institutions can comply with these rules by moving back-office staff to the country but for smaller investment banks, such a move would be harder.

Alex Gemici, the chief executive officer of Dubai-based fund placement firm Greenstone Equity Partners, advises investment banks to follow in Goldman’s footsteps sooner than later.

“You will be forced to do it if you’re an investment bank so why not do it faster, more planned and look proactive?”

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.