‘Sham’ Getty Takeover Was Actually Pump-and-Dump Scheme, US Says

(Bloomberg) -- A $4 billion takeover bid for Getty Images Holdings Inc. was actually a pump-and-dump scheme, according to US authorities.

The Justice Department and Securities and Exchange Commission said Friday that Robert Scott Murray had no real intention to buy Getty Images when he announced in April 2023 a plan to take over the Seattle-based stock photo giant at $10 a share.

Instead, Murray “leveraged his professional credentials to orchestrate an old-fashioned pump-and-dump scheme, disguised as shareholder activism,” said Mark Cave, an associate director in the SEC’s enforcement unit. The agency dubbed it a “sham offer” in the statement.

A lawyer listed for Murray did not immediately respond to a request for comment sent Friday.

The SEC said that after Murray made his takeover bid and the stock jumped, he sold his entire stake.

Getty Images rejected Murray’s bid one day after it was made in April 2023, saying it was not “sufficiently credible to warrant engagement.” Still, Getty Images shares rose as much as 62% the day of Murray’s announcement.

On Friday, Getty Images said that it appreciated the SEC and Justice Department “for investigating and taking action.”

Federal prosecutors in Boston said Friday said that Murray agreed to plead guilty to one count of securities fraud. The SEC said that Murray had also agreed to settle its civil charges and pay penalties to be determined by a court.

