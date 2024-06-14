(Bloomberg) -- A person died and several were injured on Friday in Mexico following a car crash involving a vehicle carrying members of President-Elect Claudia Sheinbaum’s team, her office confirmed in a statement.

The person, who died in northern Coahuila state, was not traveling in the vehicle transporting part of Sheinbaum’s team.

Sheinbaum, who is traveling with President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador to the country’s north this weekend, stopped at the scene of the collision to check on the people involved as they received attention from emergency staff, according to the statement. She was riding in a car behind the one that crashed, Reforma reported.

“We deeply regret that a person in the other vehicle died,” Sheinbaum’s office said.

Monclova municipal mayor Mario Davila, speaking in a video posted by news website Politico MX on its X account, said that a van escorting Sheinbaum was driving at high speed and seemed to not stop when it collided with a local car.

Sheinbaum is visiting Pasta de Conchos, an infamous mine where more than 60 workers were killed in an explosion in 2006. The government announced this week that the first remains have been found at the site.

Last month, nine people died when gusts of wind brought down the stage at a campaign event for Mexican presidential candidate Jorge Alvarez Maynez of the Movimiento Ciudadano party.

