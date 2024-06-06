(Bloomberg) -- The wife of KBP BioSciences’ founder Huang Zhenhua bought an old bungalow in Singapore for S$32.5 million ($24 million), local newspaper Business Times reported Friday, without citing where it obtained the information.

The 10,507 square feet house, located near the prime Orchard Road shopping district, is being sold by an unidentified family. Huang and his wife, Cai Jun, are Singapore citizens, according to the report.

Huang, who hails from Shandong, founded KBP BioSciences in 2011. The Singapore-headquartered company has offices in China and the US, the report said.

