(Bloomberg) -- Singapore said its banking sector poses the “highest” money laundering risks to the city-state, in the wake of a scandal involving over S$3 billion ($2.2 billion) in illicit assets.

The government released a 126-page report on Thursday that assessed the country’s money laundering risks. In it, authorities acknowledged the stark challenges they faced in the city’s push to attract the ultra-rich and burnish its credentials as an international financial and wealth hub. As a result, Singapore has become vulnerable to being used as a conduit to launder funds from financial fraud and other crimes committed abroad, it said.

Singapore authorities have observed a wide range of laundering techniques being used in the country, involving bank accounts, payment accounts, shell companies and other complex structures and arrangements, the report said. It concluded that banks are susceptible to being used for financial crimes, and that they pose the most money laundering risk.

There are more than 150 banks in Singapore’s banking system, and many of them provide online financial services to customers, which makes it easier for them to perform electronic money transfers.

More than S$1.5 billion was seized from bank accounts in the recent money laundering scandal, according to the report. The funds were in accounts related to 10 China-born individuals that have been convicted, and 17 other suspects that are still at large. Other assets seized from the criminals included cash, cryptocurrencies, houses and other real estate, precious stones, jewelry, watches and luxury bags.

To tackle money laundering risks, the city-state has been demanding more information from family offices and hedge funds while stepping up closures of dormant firms, Bloomberg News has reported.

Other vulnerable areas identified in the report include real estate, precious stones and the casino sector. Private residential properties, which made up about 70% of the more than 200 properties seized from criminals in the recent case, are “a prominent channel for money laundering,” the report said.

The report also included a case of “self-laundering” involving an employee of a Singapore bunkering firm. The person allegedly used S$1.9 million in criminal proceeds to purchase casino chips, then gambled some of it away. He cashed out the rest of the chips and used the money to pay his car and housing loans, and insurance premiums. He was prosecuted for money laundering in 2019, according to the report.

