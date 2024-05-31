(Bloomberg Markets) -- Quantitative investing is taken for granted on Wall Street. It wasn’t always so: In the early 1980s, “if you had a math degree you scrubbed it from your résumé,” says Aaron Brown, former chief risk manager at investment firm AQR and a Bloomberg Opinion columnist. By the ’90s, finance was attracting people who thought rigorously and playfully about probability, uncertainty and games—which have close parallels to markets. Some of them often found themselves at the Odeon restaurant in Manhattan’s TriBeCa neighborhood. “You just knew on certain nights you’d find a crowd,” Brown says.

Had you been at the bar and tried to eavesdrop, you likely wouldn’t have caught any hot stock tips. “All we talked about was probability problems,” says Nassim Nicholas Taleb, author of the investing classic Fooled by Randomness: The Hidden Role of Chance in Life and in the Markets. Bruno Dupire, a mathematician with degrees in numerical analysis and artificial intelligence, might come up with a probability quiz. (Dupire is now head of quantitative research for Bloomberg LP, which owns Bloomberg Markets.)

At an April reunion at the restaurant of this loose circle of friends and interlocutors, Dupire offers a new puzzle. “I’ll try to adapt to the situation,” he says, describing a plate that arrives at a table and is passed among guests left or right with a 50-50 probability until it’s been to each person twice. “Where is the plate located, most likely?” Teasers like this might seem to have nothing to do with finance, but, for a quant, understanding the distribution of possible outcomes can be the difference between wealth and bankruptcy.

In the ’90s the particularly nasty outcome of the Black Monday crash was on everyone’s mind. The event showed quants the limitations in the famous Black-Scholes model for pricing options, and the big debate among them was how to improve upon it. Decades later, they agree there’s still plenty of imperfections in markets. Brown says that “1987 made people smarter and 2000 made them dumber.” Taleb agrees—he says investors systematically underprice options that pay off on tail, or extreme, outcomes. Taleb advises a hedge fund firm that uses options to protect against large downturns.

Neil Chriss, a longtime hedge fund manager with a Ph.D. from the University of Chicago, talks about a model of crashes he’s working on. Imagine seeing someone run the first quarter of a mile race in 40 seconds. “You don’t assume he’s going to smash the world record—you think he’s going to collapse and die,” he says. The same may go for markets when returns are much higher than volatility would predict. “What do we make of periods of vast overperformance? The answer is that nature hates it and will correct that overperformance.”

Taleb points out that Raphael Douady, the French ­mathematician and financial risk expert sitting across the table, made a similar point about the seemingly strong hedge funds that blew up in the 2007-08 crisis. Mike Lipkin, a veteran trader and avid bridge player, offers a counterexample: Renaissance Technologies, the firm founded by mathematician and former code-breaker Jim Simons, whose secretive Medallion fund averaged a return of almost 40% after fees from 1988 through 2003. (Simons died on May 10.)

As the evening moves from dinner to dessert, the talk turns from markets to AI, the inner workings of a function on Texas Instruments calculators and the quirks of the great minds of science and economics. Chriss, a trustee at the Institute for Advanced Study in New Jersey, recounts the story of John von Neumann—a pioneer in quantum physics, computing and ­economics—being shown a game theory paper by John Nash, a future Nobel laureate, and thinking it was trivial. “It’s not just seeing the math—you have to see where it applies,” Lipkin says.

Over time, this quant crowd stopped haunting the Odeon. People moved, got married or started working uptown or in Greenwich, Connecticut. “Maybe this reunion will resurrect the group in its old age,” Brown says. “Or maybe the government will need us, like Space Cowboys.”

Dewey is co-founder and chief executive officer of Proven, a cryptography firm. He directed the documentary Radical Wolfe , about the journalist and novelist Tom Wolfe.

