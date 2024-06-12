(Bloomberg) -- Myanmar’s growth is likely to stay weak in the current fiscal year as high food and fuel costs, a weakening local currency and a lack of dollars drag on the economy, the World Bank said in a new report on Wednesday.

Gross domestic product is expected to rise 1% in the year to March 2025, the same as the World Bank’s growth projection for the previous year. It’s a more pessimistic outlook compared to government’s forecast of 3.8% growth for this fiscal year, as well as the 4.1% estimated for the previous year.

“The economic outlook remains very weak, with little respite for Myanmar’s households over the near to medium term,” Mariam Sherman, World Bank country director for Myanmar, Cambodia, and Laos, said in a statement.

The latest outlook highlights how deeply the economic malaise has set in Myanmar after the military seized power in 2021. With conflict intensifying across multiple fronts and risking further delays to promised elections, the continued instability has driven away investors and sent the currency tumbling.

The World Bank said inflation may stay at its double-digit levels amid soaring food and fuel prices, according to the World Bank. Consumer price inflation is expected to come in at 18% in the current fiscal from an estimated 26.5% a year earlier.

Price pressures will likely be fanned further by the kyat that’s tumbled about 20% against the dollar on parallel markets since the end of 2023, the lender said in the report. The poverty rate topped 32% in early 2024 with 7 million more people living in poverty compared to the pre-pandemic period, according to the report.

Myanmar’s shadow government — mainly composed of lawmakers who escaped after the coup against a civilian government led by Aung San Suu Kyi — has said the turmoil is even worse than the junta’s official figures suggest. It also alleged that the military regime has resorted to printing money to finance its budget shortfall, stoking inflation and weakening the kyat further.

Junta spokesman Major General Zaw Min Tun has dismissed the allegations as baseless, saying the shadow government gave those comments with the aim of destabilizing the economy.

The military regime announced earlier this month that it’s taking action against those who made dollar and gold prices unstable by issuing arrest warrants to some money changers and gold shop owners. In April, Myanmar’s central bank raised the minimum reserve requirement for all banks and hiked the interest rate on excess reserves to check inflation and money supply.

--With assistance from Claire Jiao.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.