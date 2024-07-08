(Bloomberg) -- Solomon Partners, the boutique investment bank backed by Natixis, has hired a pair of investment bankers from Robert W. Baird & Co. and plans to open an office in Tampa, Florida.

Jason Kliewer and Nick Troyer will lead the bank’s distribution investment banking practice and will report to Solomon’s Chief Executive Officer Marc Cooper, according to a statement reviewed by Bloomberg News.

The two bankers will help Solomon focus on distributors in industrials, food, automotive and health-care supply chains and expand to new sectors such as aerospace. They will work closely with Larry Gelwix, who leads the industrials team at Solomon.

A representative for Baird didn’t respond to a request for comment.

The value of industrials deals globally has risen 7% year-on-year to about $230 billion in 2024, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

“It’s just been a phenomenal place for M&A,” Kliewer said in an interview. “There’s been a lot of consolidation across all of these end markets.”

Kliewer said consolidation will continue across each of the sub-verticals, given they are “very large and fragmented” and concentration will boost efficiency for both customers and suppliers.

Solomon, which already has offices in New York, Miami and Chicago, is now on the hunt for an office lease in Tampa.

Kliewer and Troyer both started their investment banking career at Baird. Kliewer joined in 1998 and was previously the head of Baird’s distribution investment banking team. Troyer started as an investment banking analyst in 2011 and has been a managing director for the past two years.

The bankers have worked on private equity buyouts such as CVC’s acquisition of Radwell, a portfolio company of Greenbriar and KKR’s acquisition of Flow Control Group, a portfolio company of Bertram Capital.

Troyer said private equity has entered the distribution sector in a “very meaningful way.”

“Private equity focusing on distribution as a business model, much like we do on the banking side,” he said. “That’s a trend that has really accelerated over the last handful of years.”

One of the largest deals in the space happened earlier this year when Home Depot Inc. acquired SRS Distribution for more than $18 billion from Leonard Green and Berkshire Partners.

