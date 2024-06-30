(Bloomberg) -- Spanish auto-parts maker Grupo Antolin-Irausa has agreed to refinance more than €500 million ($536 million) of its bank debt, paving the way for a bond sale to replace its notes due in 2026, according to people familiar with the matter.

The Burgos-headquartered company reached a deal with its lenders on Friday to amend the terms and extend the maturity of existing loans. The facilities had maturities mostly in 2025 and 2026 and have been refinanced to June 2029, the people said, asking not to be identified discussing private information. The loans will now pay euribor plus a spread of between 250 and 400 basis points, depending on the company’s leverage.

As part of its strategic plan, the company has targeted divesting €150 million of assets between this year and next to strengthen its balance sheet and focus on the businesses with greater returns and growth potential. So far, it has sealed the sale of €100 million of assets, including 45% of a joint venture in Turkey, the sale of a trunk trim company, two sale and leasebacks — one in Spain and another one in Morocco — and a non-productive building in France, the people said.

A spokesperson for Antolin declined to comment.

The amendment and extension of the loans as well as progress in its asset disposal plan pave the way for the company to tap the market to refinance its €250 million notes due in 2026. In its last earnings call in April, management told investors that it intended to refinance that bond in the market.

