(Bloomberg) -- Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas pushed back against criticism that her administration has disregarded a request for additional military spending needed to deter a potential Russian invasion.

Seen as the front-runner to become the European Union’s next top diplomat, Kallas is dealing with the fallout of a decision by the Defense Ministry’s highest-ranking civil servant to resign, saying the ruling coalition hasn’t done enough to improve the Baltic country’s security.

The controversy focuses on €1.6 billion ($1.7 billion) in additional spending to build up Estonia’s ammunition stockpiles to a level which the military says would be needed to hold off potential invaders until NATO forces arrive.

Kusti Salm, who announced Wednesday he would step down as permanent secretary at the Defense Ministry, said the dispute has been going on for months. The outgoing military chief Martin Herem said Thursday that he agreed with Salm and that his own early resignation was partly due to a shortage in military funding.

But Kallas rejected as unfair accusations that her government isn’t doing enough to improve her country’s security in the face of the war waged by its eastern neighbor. Estonia’s social and education spending are below the EU mean, while defense spending is double the bloc’s average, she said.

“When others come with additional funding needs, then we tell them there is no money,” the prime minister said on Thursday. “We never say that to defense.”

The allegations come days before EU leaders meet in Brussels to start planning for key roles in the bloc following European Parliament elections. The Estonian premier has emerged as one of the most vocal supporters of arming Ukraine and a critic of President Vladimir Putin, which landed her on a wanted list in Russia.

Salm, for his part, said the lack of additional funding, which would exceed the country’s entire defense budget, but would be spread over years, is “extremely serious.” Without it, Estonia won’t be able to meet NATO’s defense plans, he said.

The Baltic country of 1.3 million has been the biggest ammunition buyer in the EU. But it’s struggling to emerge from more than two years of recession, in part caused by the war in Ukraine and with austerity measures hurting the prime minister’s popularity.

Kallas said Thursday getting additional funding for ammunition would be politically very unpopular as it would require tax increases given her government has been resistant to ramping up borrowing.

