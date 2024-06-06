Economic impact of divergence between BoC and U.S. Fed

Statistics Canada says the country posted a merchandise trade deficit of $1.0 billion in April.

The agency says the result comes after a revised deficit of $2.0 billion for March. The initial reading had shown a deficit of $2.3 billion for March.

Statistics Canada says total exports increased 2.6 per cent to $64.4 billion in April, helped by a 2.7 per cent increase in exports of energy products.

Exports of metal and non-metallic mineral products also rose 4.7 per cent.

Meanwhile, total imports rose 1.1 per cent to $65.5 billion in April as imports of motor vehicles and parts gained 4.2 per cent.

In volume terms, total exports gained 1.7 per cent in April, while import volumes fell 0.2 per cent.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 6, 2024.