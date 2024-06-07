(Bloomberg) -- The US jobs report for May is once again a tale of two surveys.

All of the indicators derived from the establishment survey — payrolls and wages — were stronger than expected. Those from the household survey — the unemployment and labor force participation rates — were worse than expected.

According to the establishment survey, employment is up 1.8% over the last year. According to the household survey, it’s up only 0.2%. The chart below shows the gap between the two has rarely been wider.

One possible explanation is surging immigration: Many economists believe that’s being picked up in the establishment survey, but not the household survey.

