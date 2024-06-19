(Bloomberg) -- Sugar production in Brazil, the world’s top supplier of the sweetener, should strengthen in the coming months after a slower-than-expected start to the season, according to the top executive of trader Copersucar SA.

Higher sugar cane acreage and wider use of cane juice to produce sweetener will aid production, Chief Executive Officer Tomas Manzano told journalists Wednesday. Recent weak results for the harvest in Brazil’s Center-South, the top producing region, were caused by one-off issues, he said.

Brazil produced record amounts of sugar last season, driving down prices for the commodity from a peak seen last November.

“There is no major crop failure, no drastic change,” Manzano said during a press conference to discuss the group’s yearly results.

Copersucar — a major sugar-selling group that also controls Alvean, the world’s top trader of the sweetener — reported its affiliated mills processed a record 110 million tons of cane in the season ended in March. The strong production results also reflected in higher sales of both sugar and ethanol, with Alvean selling more than 11 million metric tons of sugar to international markets, up 18% from the previous year.

