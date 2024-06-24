(Bloomberg) -- Sweden’s government is ready to move away from a fiscal policy designed to hold back price increases as it sees more scope for supporting an economy that is marked by rising unemployment and weak domestic demand.

“The fight against inflation has been won, and while we are still in an economic downturn, the recovery is coming,” Finance Minister Elisabeth Svantesson said at a press conference in Stockholm. “We can now shift to a different economic policy, which focuses on growth, and making Sweden richer and more secure.”

The government expects economic output to expand more this year than it had previously forecast, as the country’s central bank has started lowering borrowing costs and inflation is moving toward its 2% target.

Updated Government Forecasts

2024 GDP is now expected to grow by 1.4%, versus 0.7% growth seen in April. In 2025, GDP is expected to expand by 2.4%, down slightly from a previous forecast of 2.5% growth.

2024 CPIF inflation is seen at 1.9%, versus previous forecast of 2.1%.

2024 unemployment is expected at 8.4%, up from 8.3% previously.

