(Bloomberg) -- Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. will keep up efforts to forge partnerships with Chinese biotech companies, as the drugmaker scouts for promising drug candidates to bolster its pipeline, Chief Executive Officer Christophe Weber said.

The Japanese pharmaceutical company recently struck a deal with Ascentage Pharma Group International that gives it an option to market a therapy for blood cancer globally. This follows approval in the US and Europe for another cancer drug called Fruzaqla Takeda licensed from Hutchmed China Ltd. “We should remain very open of potential partnerships with Chinese biotech,” Weber said in an interview.

Takeda is among a slew of global pharmaceutical giants that have struck deals in China to co-develop drug candidates with the potential to become blockbuster medicines. While many involve treatments in early-stage development, with uncertainties on whether they will eventually work out, Takeda has been early to nab ones already approved in the country. Such inroads into western markets remain rare for China’s homegrown drugs.

“China is becoming a source, a country where there is innovation,” Weber said, adding that it’s Takeda’s fastest-growing business. “That was not the case 10 years ago. We are seeing more attractive innovation and research in China, and that’s why we identify this potential partnering.”

The leukemia drug olverembatinib being developed with Ascentage is on track to finish phase 3 trials and reach approval in three years, according to Weber.

Asked about efforts within US Congress to to cut out Chinese biotech’s role in the global drug manufacturing supply chain on national security grounds, Weber said that there would be no impact on Takeda.

“We have no dependency on any Chinese company,” the CEO said, noting that its manufacturing in the country is for the Chinese market, and that there’s no global production or research there. Bringing geopolitics into the equation means that some life-saving medicines may not be available. “It’ll be very detrimental to patients,” he said.

Asked about reports of job cuts in the US, Weber said that Takeda has started some “efficiency programs” to reduce costs. At the same time, revenue growth will pick up again next year after slowing due to generic competition for some its best selling drugs, he added. “That will also help us to regain some margins and regain some profitability,” the CEO said.

Weber, who had previously expressed his intention to retire in 2025, has said that those plans are no longer in place. The board’s nominating committee is working on this, but the timing for handing over the baton has not yet been determined, he added. “This is clearly an agenda that is a big focus of the board,” he said.

--With assistance from Isabel Reynolds.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.