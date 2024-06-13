(Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk’s bid to leave Delaware, the state of corporate litigation, is drawing a flurry of lawsuits from Tesla Inc. shareholders before the company escapes to Texas.

At least three suits accusing Musk of various forms of mismanagement have landed in Delaware Chancery Court in the last week. They arrived just before the billionaire entrepreneur persuaded shareholders at Tesla’s annual meeting Thursday to back proposals to revive his $56 billion pay package and reincorporate the electric-car maker in the company-friendly Lone Star state.

In one lawsuit, the world’s third-richest person was blasted for allegedly trying to force investors into voting for the Texas move and his pay package with threats about shifting artificial intelligence assets away from Tesla. In another, he was called out by a shareholder who said he diverted Tesla resources in his 2022 effort to acquire Twitter Inc. On Thursday a third suit alleged that he’s betraying Tesla to build his artificial intelligence startup.

Musk has long been both a magnet for and instigator of lawsuits — and he tends to litigate aggressively. Rarely does he settle or drop cases, as he did this week with a suit he filed claiming that OpenAI reneged on its founding mission from when he was an early backer.

But if Tesla goes to Texas — leaving Musk with no corporate presence in Delaware, as all of his other companies are also incorporated elsewhere — it could get harder to blame the carmaker and its leadership for malfeasance. Texas is in the process of setting up a new business-court system that some legal experts believe would be more friendly to corporate titans such as Musk.

Musk has threatened to pull Tesla out of Delaware ever since the chancery court’s chief judge issued a ruling in January voiding the record-setting executive-compensation plan that Tesla’s board approved for Musk in 2018. The judge ruled that the board had conflicts of interest and that Tesla failed to properly disclose the plan’s details.

The shareholder vote in favor of the pay package and the move to Texas signaled confidence in Musk’s leadership despite slumping sales and a precipitous drop in the stock price. The announcement of the results didn’t disclose the breakdown of votes, but Musk had said earlier in a social media post that the proposals were winning approval “by wide margins.”

In the latest suit, an Ohio-based pension fund invested in Tesla claims that Musk’s creation of his own artificial-intelligence company called x.AI and the diversion of AI resources from the carmaker amounts to “brazen disloyalty” and a violation of Tesla’s “Code of Conduct.”

The company’s board has turned eye to Musk plundering resources from Tesla and diverting them to AI and creating “billions in AI-related value at a company other than Tesla,” according to the complaint filed by the Cleveland Bakers and Teamsters Pension Fund.

Tesla didn’t immediately respond to an email seeking comment on the suit.

x.AI has become a prominent part of Musk’s universe of companies over the past year, and recently raised $6 billion in new funding that valued the company at $24 billion. xAI’s core product, an “anti-woke” chatbot called Grok, has been integrated into Musk’s social network, X, formerly known as Twitter, which is also providing training data for the chatbot in the form of user posts.

The new case is Cleveland Bakers and Teamsters Pension Fund v. Musk, 2024-0646, Delaware Chancery Court (Wilmington).

