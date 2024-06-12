(Bloomberg) -- The Segantii Capital Management insider-dealing case has been moved to a higher court in Hong Kong, setting the scene for one of the highest-profile legal actions against a major hedge fund in the city.

The District Court, which can mete out a penalty of as many as seven years in prison, is scheduled to start proceedings on July 2 after the case was transferred from a lower court at a hearing on Wednesday.

Segantii, along with founder Simon Sadler and former long-time trader Daniel La Rocca, face accusations of acting on insider information prior to a block trade in 2017. After the case became public last month, Segantii decided to wind down its $4.77 billion hedge fund and return outside capital to its investors.

Here are some key figures of the case.

Simon Sadler, Segantii founder

Sadler, 54, founded Segantii in Hong Kong with $26 million in 2007. From the city, he built the business across major financial centers with market-beating returns. It managed some $6.2 billion by the end of 2021. The firm was a darling to Wall Street banks and a frequent buyer of block trades, which eventually earned Sadler the nickname of Asia’s “block trade king.”

Sadler arrived in court with his lawyers on Wednesday. When asked whether he understood the charges and the transfer of the case to the District Court, he replied “yes” in a firm tone. His bail, set at HK$1 million ($128,000) in May, was extended.

Sadler declined to answer reporters’ questions before leaving the venue alone in a chaffeured seven-seat vehicle. He was represented by Senior Counsel Benson Tsoi of Parkside Chambers.

Former colleagues and bankers have described Sadler as hard-charging, hot-tempered and foul-mouthed. He ran his firm with an iron grip, sometimes berating staff when they made mistakes or didn’t do things to his liking.

As chief investment officer, Sadler managed the firm’s traders and analysts, drawing on a wealth of experience he had gained when he was a trader at Dresdner Kleinwort Wasserstein and Deutsche Bank AG. He amassed a net worth of at least $360 million, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, and owns Blackpool Football Club.

Daniel La Rocca, former Segantii trader

La Rocca was a trader with Segantii for most of the past decade, according to the regulatory registry. He was set to join JPMorgan Chase & Co. as head of Asia-Pacific cash single stock trading, Bloomberg reported in February. Around the same time when the Securities and Futures Commission made the insider trading allegation public, JPMorgan told clients he wasn’t joining for personal reasons, people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg.

La Rocca appeared in court as the second defendant, sitting apart from his former boss and colleagues. He left without answering questions, deferring them to his lawyers. Bail set in May stayed at HK$500,000.

He was represented by barrister Joseph Lee from Des Voeux Chambers, and solicitor Alan Linning, a former SFC executive director of the enforcement team.

Kurt Ersoy, Segantii CEO

Ersoy joined Segantii from Credit Suisse three years after the hedge fund firm was founded. He oversees operations and deals with investors. Ersoy is said to be a counterweight to Sadler when it comes to mood and temperament.

Ersoy appeared in court on Wednesday as a representative of the third defendant, Segantii, but he hasn’t been accused of wrongdoing. He left the venue with the firm’s other executives and lawyers in a separate seven-seater from Sadler.

The firm was represented by Anthony Lai from Queensway Chambers.

Tony Psarianos, alleged information provider

Psarianos was identified in court as a person “connected to” Esprit Holdings Ltd. in 2017, who then passed on information on the company’s block trade to Segantii. His employer at that time was not mentioned in court. He worked at Bank of America Corp. when the trade happened.

Psarianos isn’t a defendant in the proceedings and wasn’t summoned to the court on Wednesday. It wasn’t clear whether he will attend the trial set to start in July.

