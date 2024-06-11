(Bloomberg) -- Warner Bros. Discovery Inc.’s TNT Sports division acquired the US rights to the French Open, taking the tennis tournament away from Comcast Corp.’s NBC Sports starting in 2025.

The media giant struck a 10-year deal with the French Tennis Federation to feature live matches on its TNT network, with other live coverage across its TBS and truTV channels, according to a statement on Tuesday. All nearly 900 live matches will also be available on WBD’s Max streaming platform.

Match highlights and behind-the-scenes content from the French Open, which is also known as Roland-Garros, will air across other WBD platforms, including the website Bleacher Report and the social media channels House of Highlights and HighlightHER. While NBC Sports and the Tennis Channel previously shared US broadcasting for the French Open, WBD aired the tournament in Europe through its Eurosport television networks.

“Roland-Garros perfectly aligns with our global sports strategy and our commitment to adding premium live sports content to our TNT Sports portfolio,” TNT Sports Chief Executive Officer Luis Silberwasser said in the announcement. Financial terms of the deal weren’t announced but The Athletic reported it was valued at $650 million.

The acquisition comes as WBD remains on the verge of losing its rights to airing National Basketball Association games, which would end a 35-year relationship. Instead, the NBA is finalizing agreements with Walt Disney Co., Comcast and Amazon.com Inc. WBD’s TNT Sports portfolio includes partnerships with Major League Baseball, the NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship, National Hockey League and US Soccer Federation. WBD is also a co-owner alongside Fox and Disney’s ESPN of a new sports steaming joint venture called Venu Sports that’s slated to launch in the fall.

