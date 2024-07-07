(Bloomberg) -- Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike is projected to score a victory for a third term to lead the Japanese capital, NHK projected, providing some relief for struggling Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and his ruling party that supported her.

Koike won over a record of 55 challengers on Sunday, beating contenders, including Renho Saito, backed by the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party, and Shinji Ishimaru, a former mayor in Hiroshima, according to the national public broadcaster’s projection.

Kishida’s Liberal Democratic Party has unofficially supported Koike without fielding its own candidate in the race. Kishida is battling a support rate at its lowest levels since he took office in 2021 and rivals are signaling they intend to challenge him in September.

“Koike’s win is a foregone conclusion,” Shinichi Ichikawa, a senior fellow at Pictet Asset Management Japan Ltd., said before the election. “If she loses, some would say that’s because of the LDP’s support, increasing pressure to change the face of the LDP’s leadership.”

